We've just taken a spin in the Lincoln Aviator, in range-topping Black Label grade. We'll save the full first drive for you but will say that the mid-size SUVs from the German brands finally have some serious competition from an American brand.

Mercedes has unveiled an electric minivan with a claimed 250 miles of range. It's called the EQV, and it's essentially an upmarket electric version of the Metris commercial van sold in the states.

A new generation of the 911 GT3 is just around the corner and it looks like it will be coming with a more civil Touring Package, just like its predecessor. Our spy shots show a prototype wearing barely any camouflage gear.

Updated 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is the practical pick with the heart of an enthusiast

Ford and Lincoln electric SUVs reportedly coming for 2023

Rumor: 6th production-bound VW ID electric car to be previewed with LA show concept

Mystery 3-row Buick revealed as Chinese-market Enclave

Power, efficiency, reality all catch up with 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Subaru's track-focused BRZ tS returns for 2020--with understated looks

Tesla offers new solar rental program