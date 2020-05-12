BMW is working on a new generation of the 4-Series to complement the redesigned 3-Series that arrived for 2019.

We previously spotted prototypes for redesigned versions of the 4-Series Convertible, M4 coupe and M4 Convertible, and now we have a look at the redesigned 4-Series coupe.

Also in the works is an i4 battery-electric sedan that may end up replacing the current 4-Series Gran Coupe.

BMW is clearly going for an evolutionary look for its new 4-Series though there will be a dramatic change up front: the latest shots give us a full view of the car's oversized grille which mimics the design on the 4-Series-previewing Concept 4 unveiled last year. The design is sure to prove controversial, to say the least.

BMW Concept 4

The underlying platform is BMW Group's CLAR design for rear-wheel-drive cars and the core powertrains should be turbocharged 4- and 6-cylinder inline engines displacing 2.0 and 3.0 liters, respectively. The 2.0-liter mill should feature in a 430i grade while the 3.0-liter mill should be reserved for an M440i M Performance offering. The M440i will have 374 horsepower, as well as a temporary 11-hp boost from a mild-hybrid setup. Diesel and plug-in hybrid options should also be in the pipeline, though only the latter is likely to see sale in the United States.

Performance fans can look forward to a new generation of the M4. It will pack BMW M's new S58 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that should deliver around 473 hp in the M4 and as much as 503 hp in M4 Competition guise. The new engine debuted in the 2020 X3 and X4 M.

2021 BMW 4-Series prototype

The interior of the 4-Series will be slightly different compared to the 3-Series. The layout of the center console is unique, and so is the design of the shifter. The car is expected to come standard with a digital instrument cluster which will be joined by a touchscreen display sitting at the top of the center stack. Natural-speak voice activation should also feature in the car.

Look for a debut of the redesigned 4-Series in late summer. Sales should commence in late 2020 or early the following year. Shortly after the debut should be the arrival of the 4-Series Convertible and M4 twins. The i4 isn't due until late 2021.