Although it may appear to be another Hertz special-edition rental car, the Ford Shelby Mustang GT-S is headed to a local Sixt Rent-A-Car.

The rental car company announced Thursday the Shelby GT-S will populate its rental fleets beginning this summer. Based on the Mustang GT, each Shelby GT-S will get more power thanks to a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine. The cars will come from Shelby American's shop in Las Vegas. Without sharing final specs, the company said renters will be treated to more than 600 horsepower. However, a 10-speed automatic transmission will be the only choice. We doubt many customers would be interested (or even know how to operate) a manual transmission.

Sixt Ford Shelby Mustang GT-S rental car special edition

Shelby will also tailor the suspension to improve performance and upgrade the Brembo brakes for better stopping power. Careful onlookers will notice unique body work to the Shelby GT-S as well. The grille, hood, and lower bumper are all unique to the Sixt rental car.

Two color combinations will be available, both based on Sixt's corporate colors: a black body with orange strips, or a yellow-orange body with black stripes. Our pick is the latter.

The inside will get contrasting yellow-orange hues on top of black leather with special "Shelby" stitching for the seats and floor mats.

Like so many other rental-car special editions, Shelby will serialize the Mustang GT-S models and add them to the company's official Shelby Registry. Once the cars are retired from rental use, Sixt plans to sell the cars, and buyers will be able to work with Shelby American for further enhancements. Surely, enthusiasts will jump at the chance to own an obscure model like the Shelby GT-S. For anyone dying to test out the supercharged rental car, Sixt will be happy to rent you one at at 55 U.S. locations in the U.S. beginning this summer. The first 20 cars will be offered for rent in Southern California, Southern Florida, and Las Vegas.