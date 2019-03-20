Car rental company Hertz celebrated its 100th anniversary last year with a limited run of specific Chevrolet Corvette Z06 models. Now, the company will part ways with them.

That opens up an opportunity for fans to purchase a rare Corvette model since only 100 were made. The company announced Thursday that it will sell the 100 cars at its car sales locations and online. Each of the 100 Corvette Z06 models features a Corvette Racing Yellow exterior color complete with black racing stripes and black wheels. Yellow brake calipers sit behind the glossy black wheels. Not coincidentally, the black and yellow color palette is Hertz's corporate colors.

Since the cars are Z06 models, each features a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V-8 engine that makes 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. All of the power is sent to an 8-speed automatic transmission (none of the cars are equipped with a manual transmission) and out to the rear wheels.

2018 Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The interior features black upholstery with yellow stitching that mirrors the exterior, complete with special badges. A centennial plaque marks the car's celebratory status and the car's production number as one of 100 built for Hertz. Other features include a 10-speaker Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

Hertz offered these cars at U.S. airports for customers to rent, which also means every one of the cars shows mileage. These aren't Corvettes with a few hundred miles, rather they have a few thousand. Still, they're a chance to own a very limited-run Corvette Z06, especially if black and yellow are a winning color combination.

Those interested will need to keep an eye on the Hertz online sales page to see when the cars begin to crop up for sale since the company did not provide specific dates for when they'll be posted.