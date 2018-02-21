4th lawsuit filed over C7 Corvette Z06 cooling issues





2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Enlarge Photo

Owners of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 have banded together to serve General Motors a new class-action lawsuit over the sports car's alleged cooling system defects. In fact, it's the fourth lawsuit over the matter.

Overheating issues surrounding the current-generation Corvette Z06 have plagued the car for years. A portion of owners has long complained about overheating issues and multiple cases where the car enters "limp mode" to further protect the engine from any damage.

In 2016, when GM said it would address overheating issues with updates to the 2017 Corvette Z06, the automaker claimed less than 5 percent of cars showed issues. The Z06 infamously failed to complete a lap at the 2015 Motor Trend "Best Driver's Car" competition.

The new lawsuit claims there are more than 30,000 Z06s with faulty cooling systems and alleges the issue creates an unsafe situation for drivers on the track and street. Most owners that are part of the lawsuit said the issue occurs after just 15 minutes of track driving, though some have reported overheating problems at highway speeds on public roads. The suit added that the overheating issue also causes damage to the engine as parts warp under high temperatures.

The latest lawsuit covers owners from Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs seek reimbursement for owners who have purchased aftermarket cooling systems and costs associated with bringing their Corvette Z06s to dealerships for "futile repairs."

A handful of plaintiffs shared their stories about issues stemming from overheating issues. One owner said his or her car has been to the track three times and overheated each time. Another owner said the problem persisted after a dealership installed $2,000 worth of factory-condoned parts to solve the issue.