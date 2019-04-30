The sixth-generation Chevy Camaro hasn't caught fire like the previous-generation car, and its sales slump as continued into the first quarter of the year.

The Dodge Challenger continued to outsell the Camaro through the first quarter of 2019. According to a report from The Detroit Free Press last Thursday, Dodge's muscle car sold 13,431 units compared to the 12,083 Camaros. The Ford Mustang remains the sales leader with 16,917 cars sold.

The numbers follow results from 2018 when the Camaro underperformed compared to both the Mustang and Challenger. In 2018, the Mustang placed first with 75,842 cars sold. The Challenger came in second with 66,716 sales, and the Camaro trailed behind both with 50,963 sales. The sales race flipped in favor of the Challenger last year, as the Camaro held second place in 2017, topping the Challenger 67,940 to 64,537.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Notably, 2018 marked the first time ever that the Dodge Challenger placed second in the highly contested muscle car segment. The Challenger was also the only muscle car to post a sales increase in 2018, while both the Mustang and Camaro experienced sale drops, with the Camaro falling by a whopping 24 percent.

Per the report, Dodge credits its strategy of adding "buzz" models to the Challenger lineup for its success in recent years. Those models include the Hellcat, Demon, and even the Stars & Stripes edition. Additionally, Dodge consumer surveys have consistently shown exterior colors, believe it or not, as a major purchase reason over the Mustang or Camaro. The Challenger's color palette is full of retro color choices and bright hues. One final area that often seals the deal for buyers is interior roominess, internal Dodge data shows.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

In response to Camaro's last-place finish, a Chevrolet spokesperson told the newspaper the brand is "determined to compete" and sales remain strong despite very few buyer incentives.

As for the future of the Challenger and its platform mate, the Charger, the late former FCA CEO, Sergio Marchionne, said last June that both cars would continue on their current platforms with extensive updates. Previous reports said they would switch to the Alfa Romeo Giulia's platform, which would likely make them smaller.