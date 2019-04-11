Dodge on Thursday rolled out the 2019 Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Edition muscle cars, which the automaker bills as a salute to the nation's armed forces.

The upgrade is available with the GT, R/T and Scat Pack models and adds a number of special touches—inside and out.

2019 Dodge Challenger Stars & Stripes Edition

The highlight is a satin center stripe that runs the length of the car. It's joined by a U.S. flag fender decal, 20-inch wheels in gloss black, black badging, and a bronze finish for the brake calipers. The latter, a 4-piston design from Brembo, is standard on the Scat Pack models and available through a Performance Handling Group package on the GT and R/T models.

Inside the cars are more gloss black accents as well as black trim with contrasting bronze stitching. A bronze finish is also used on some of the dash elements.

2019 Dodge Charger Stars & Stripes Edition

The cars will be presented at next week's 2019 New York International Auto Show and available to order starting in May. Opting for the Stars & Stripes Edition treatment will add $1,995 to the sticker price, though eligible buyers will be able to save $500 through Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Honoring Those Who Serve program.

The GT models feature a 3.6-liter V-6 delivering 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque (305 hp and 268 lb-ft in the Challenger). Above this are the R/T models with with a 5.7-liter V-8 good for 375 hp and 410 lb-ft and then the Scat Pack models with a 6.4-liter V-8 that generates 485 hp and 475 lb-ft.

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with Satin Black Appearance Package

While they don't receive the Stars & Stripes Edition treatment, the SRT Hellcat models don't completely miss out on all the fun. For the 2019 model year, the cars can be ordered with a Satin Black Appearance Package, which retails for $3,495. This gives a number of body panels a satin black finish that was first offered on the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon.

These subtle updates to the Challenger and Charger are to tide things over until Dodge finally implements a full redesign for the cars, currently thought to be sometime around 2021. FCA CEO Mike Manley said in January that the redesigned cars will likely rely on electric motors to add performance, as opposed to supercharged V-8s. Let's hope this isn't the case.