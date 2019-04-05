Casil Motors is taking on the resto-mod trend with an Italian flavor. The Las Vegas-based company announced it will transform 30 Ferrari 328 models into what it calls the BB3X8.

The final product looks like something out of a video game with a widebody kit and flared wheel arches. Casil said the kit is made of carbon kevlar, which is used for the modified front wings, bumpers, hood, rear quarter panels, rockers, and ducktail spoiler. The exterior also includes a targa top, made from the same lightweight carbon kevlar, 288 GTO-style fog lights, a two-piece aluminum diffuser, and a conversion for the rear-quarter windows. The latter will replace the louvers with a European-spec component that exposes all of the window glass. GT3-style side mirrors cap things off.

Casil Motors Ferrari 328 BB3X8

Additionally, Casil will color match the body kit to the factory color of the Ferrari 328 in question, though we imagine it will be rather difficult to match exterior paint that has more than likely faded in the past couple of decades. A full repaint option is possible, but the company said it hasn't decided if it will offer the option yet.

The interior will boast leather and Alcantara upholstery with a vintage touch. Casil said it will place vintage-style Bride carbon-fiber seats inside to keep things retro, while a Momo flat-bottom steering wheel will give drivers a cool vintage-looking wheel to grip. Inside and out, the company will match all metals with a powder-coated color based on what the buyer selects for the badges or wheels. The company named three options: dark, light, and magnesium. Casil will offer nearly limitless options for exterior and interior modifications.

Casil Motors Ferrari 328 BB3X8

The company plans to upgrade the 3.2-liter V-8 to produce 400 horsepower with Bosch fuel injection and Jenvey individual throttle bodies. All cars will have a proper gated manual shifter, a lovely and time-appropriate touch. The company also plans to fit a custom radiator, exhaust manifolds, and a straight-through exhaust system. A revised air suspension will team with a reinforced and custom subframe to ensure the car handles the lower stance and extra power for spirited driving. At each corner will sit Willwood brakes behind Rotiform wheels shod in Toyo tires.

Casil Motors Ferrari 328 BB3X8

The company responsible for the modified 328s has some experience in custom builds. Casil was the company behind finishing the final Bugatti EB110 supercar chassis, which it called the SP-110 Edonis. That car cost $850,000.

We don't know if the BB3X8 will cost just as much, but a premium price seems inevitable for the amount of work and customization Casil offers for its modified Ferraris.