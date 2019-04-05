Improved track capability will cost buyers of the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition. The luxury brand revealed the limited-edition sports coupe will cost a whopping $97,675 when it goes on sale.

The announcement came Thursday alongside pricing for the standard Lexus RC F, which will start at $65,775. Both prices include a $1,025 destination fee. Lexus could be counting on exclusivity to command such a high price, given that it will only offer 60 Track Editions for the 2020 model year. The production run will be split between 40 white and 20 matte gray cars.

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

However, Lexus put considerable effort into the car as well. A diet heavy in carbon fiber shaves 176 pounds from the Track Edition and lets the car sprint from 0-60 mph 3.96 seconds, or 0.24 seconds quicker than the regular RC F coupe. The track-honed coupe also gets carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a titanium muffler, a front splitter designed to reduce lift, and a rather large carbon-fiber rear wing. Lexus said the Track Edition was developed with lessons learned from the IMSA series and Japanese Super GT-spec RC F race cars.

The RC F and RC F Track Edition take on rivals such as the Audi RS 5, BMW M4, and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. Their weapon of choice is a 5.0-liter V-8 engine that now makes 472 horsepower and 396 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 5 hp and 6 lb-ft in both the standard RC F and the Track Edition over the previous model year RC F. Both cars also gain more balanced throttle mapping and a higher-ratio rear end gear that still provides immediate throttle response. A launch control system is also now standard.

2020 Lexus RC F

Production for both the RC F and Track Edition will start soon and the cars should be available in late summer. For those who miss out on the first run of RC F Track Editions, Lexus has plans to offer similar special edition models in future model years.