Fuel economy estimates are out for the 2020 Toyota Supra, and even with two additional cylinders, it rivals its turbo-4-powered BMW Z4 cousin.

The EPA estimates the new Supra will return 24 mpg city, 31 highway, and 26 combined. That's with the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine making lots of power. The 2019 BMW Z4 with the brand's own 2.0-liter turbo-4 returns 25/35/28 mpg.

On paper, the Toyota Supra seems like the better buy, considering the more-powerful inline-6 is standard, the interior is incredibly similar to the Z4's, and the Supra is actually cheaper. The Supra will arrive with 335 horsepower on tap compared to the 255 hp in the base Z4. The least expensive Z4 with the turbo-4 will set buyers back $50,695, while the cheapest Supra will cost $49,990 the turbo inline-6. The only major differentiator between the two? Buyers looking for a convertible will need to shop the Z4.

The Z4 will also get the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, albeit with 382 hp. However, just how much it will cost to plop the engine under the hood of the BMW is still unclear. Fuel economy ratings for the Z4 with the inline-6 are not available yet, but they should be in the same ballpark as those of the Supra.

Toyota has said the turbo-4 could also show up in the Supra. The Japanese brand will offer the BMW-sourced turbo-4 in its home country, but U.S. availability isn't guaranteed yet. Ben Haushalter, Toyota senior manager of product planning for sports cars and CUVs, told Motor Authority at the Supra's debut that it will watch reception to the Supra closely in the U.S. and then make a decision on whether it will make the turbo-4 available. A manual transmission is also on the table in the U.S., but once again, the brand plans to monitor feedback and interest for a three-pedal setup.