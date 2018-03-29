Ferrari 328 GTS-based Conciso is one weird creation





Perhaps a Ferrari 328 GTS is simply too standard. If that statement rings true, RM Sotheby's has consigned quite a quirky take on Ferrari's late-'80s sports car.

It's called the Conciso, a brainchild of German designer Bernd Michalak. Aside from the radically different shape, the Conciso's body is made entirely from aluminum to shed pounds–it's good for a 30-percent weight reduction, per the consignment. Looking for doors? There aren't any, and the driver has to do their best hop and jump to enter the Conciso. A fixed roof? It's a convertible only. And the windshield? Frameless for driving pleasure, not for safety.

On the inside, the 328 GTS Conciso is pretty barren with a driver-focused cockpit, save for the fact that the most important gauges, the speedometer and tachometer, are set to the right. But, if the driver wants to see the oil temperature and fuel level, that's directly front and center... for some reason.

The powertrain remains all Ferrari, however, with a 3.2-liter V-8 engine producing around 270 horsepower and a 5-speed manual for shifting duties. At the time, a 328 GTS could crack 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, but the time should be slightly better with the Conciso's weight savings.

RM Sotheby hasn't provided an estimated sale price, so it's really anyone's guess as to how much the Conciso will sell for. It's one-of-one, which means someone, somewhere, will likely find it desirable.

