This year's One Lap of America runs from May 4-11 and Dodge has joined the fun with a very special concept based on the Durango SRT Pursuit.

Let's just say criminals better hope Dodge doesn't get around to putting its latest Durango SRT Pursuit concept into production because this beast of a police cruiser has a 797-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Dodge is out to defend its title in the Truck/SUV class won last year by a standard Durango SRT, which comes with a 6.4-liter V-8 delivering 475 hp. And the same drivers from last year, David Carr, an SRT engineer, and David Hakim, a photographer, have returned for this year's run.

The Redeye concept, nicknamed Speed Trap, for obvious reasons, is a much more potent beast than the already extreme SUV the drivers used last year. For example, in addition to the new engine, the concept has a high-flow cat-back exhaust, a 0.6-inch lowered ride height (thanks to new springs), 20-inch wheels with 305/35-size Pirelli P Zero tires, and a Brembo brake package with 15.75-inch Brembo 2-piece vented rotors with 6-piston calipers up front and 13.78-inch vented rotors with 4-piston calipers at the rear. There's also no missing the distinct livery and lightbar.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Impressively, the standard 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system have been left untouched as they're able to handle the new grunt. Perhaps this is a sign that a production version of the SUV for civilian use could be developed relatively quickly and easily.

For readers unfamiliar with One Lap of America, it can best be described as the successor to the historic Cannonball Run coast-to-coast races organized by auto journalist Brock Yates. Now, however, the One Lap events keep the racing to the tracks.

Although grueling, it’s intoxicating for gearheads. It is a distinct opportunity to be surrounded by fellow enthusiasts with terrific vehicles, drive great tracks, and meet terrific people. Many participants have been doing the One Lap annually for years, and we can see why.

Below is the schedule for the 2019 One Lap of America:

May 4 - Tire Rack Corporate Headquarters, South Bend, Ind. - Wet Skid Pad

May 4 - Grissom Air Force Base, North Central, Ind. - Time trials

May 5 - Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, Ohio - Time trials

May 6 - Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. - Time trials

May 7 - Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. - Road course main time trial

May 7 - Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. - Road course SCCA time trial

May 7 - Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. - Drag race

May 7 - Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. - Drag race - bracket

May 8 - Motorsports Park Hastings, Hastings, Neb. - Road course time trial

May 9 - Blackhawk Farms, South Beloit, Ill. - Time trials

May 10 - NCM Motorsports Park East Course, Bowling Green, Ky. - Time trials

May 10 - NCM Motorsports Park West Course, Bowling Green, Ky. - Time trials

May 10 - NCM Motorsports Road Course, Bowling Green, Ky. - Time trials

May 11 - Tire Rack Corporate Headquarters, South Bend, Ind. - Dry Skid Pad