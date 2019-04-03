Ford is developing a new subcompact crossover SUV related to the latest Fiesta, which the automaker on Wednesday confirmed as the Puma and said the reveal will take place later in 2019.

Ford also released a teaser photo which hints at a design that's close to the Fiesta. The headlights also have a daytime running light design that mimics the look used on Ford's GT supercar.

The Puma will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain combining a 1.0-liter turbocharged inline-3 with a belt-driven motor-generator, with the setup good for about 153 horsepower. The motor-generator has the ability to recover energy under braking or coasting, which it stores in battery and then reuses to aid the engine during high loads.

2021 Ford Puma spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Production of the Puma will be handled at Ford's plant in Craiova, Romania. The plant is where Ford currently builds the Ecosport for the European market, as well as a 1.0-liter engine.

Note, the Puma won't serve as a replacement for the Ecosport as previously thought but will instead complement it as a more stylish urban runabout. Above the two subcompact offerings will sit the upcoming baby Bronco and Escape in the compact segment.

Should the Puma be approved for the United States, expect it to arrive in 2020 as a 2021 model. Potential rivals include the Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, and the recently revealed Volkswagen T-Cross sold overseas.