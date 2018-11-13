2020 Ford Bronco leaked? Nope, it's baby Bronco first





2020 Ford Bronco leaked via Off-Road.com

It appears Ford left the stable gate open and the brand's "baby Bronco" has leaked. A photo, which Off-Road.com first published on Tuesday, shows the Focus-based off-roader's front clip and side profile.

While the original report misidentified the vehicle shown as the 2020 Ford Bronco itself, Motor Authority confirmed with a source this is the brand's unnamed "baby Bronco," which we first saw in a teaser image this past March.

The design has clearly evolved from the original teaser image to better mirror the Bronco itself. Note the squared-off front clip and full-circle LED headlights compared to the original photo (below). The Detroit News confirmed this crossover SUV was shown at the same dealer meeting where the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked.

Possible names for this rugged crossover, which will likely rival the Jeep Compass and Renegade, include "Maverick" or "Timberland," per Ford trademarks published earlier in 2018.

Ford's upcoming small off-road crossover SUV

The front fascia clearly recalls the first-generation Bronco with perfectly round LED lights and the "Ford" nameplate spelled out across the front grille. The side profile is appropriately chunky and features a nifty character line that moves up from the rear passenger door handle to the window. As mentioned, this vehicle will ride on the new Ford small-car platform—a modular front- or all-wheel-drive architecture that can underpin anything from a subcompact Fiesta, to an Edge-sized crossover.

Yet, there's more to this leaked photo than just the baby Bronco itself. Look closely at the middle image: it confirms a larger, taller profile with a swing-arm spare tire. So far, the 2020 Bronco has eluded the camera's eye and hasn't surfaced on the internet—yet.

New Ford Bronco

We expect the baby Bronco to go on sale next year as a 2020 model. The new Bronco should also bow sometime next year, too.