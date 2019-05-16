Ford no longer sells the Focus in the United States but a handsome redesign was introduced in other markets earlier this year, and it included a sporty ST model with 276 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on tap.

On Thursday, Ford rubbed a little more salt in the wound by unveiling the more practical wagon version of the latest Focus ST. The car is virtually identical to the hot hatch but its stretched proportions means a handy 58 cubic feet of storage is available when the rear seats are folded flat, up from the 44.8 cu ft of the hatch.

2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon

The latest Focus ST range is offered with gasoline and diesel options. The gas engine is the one rated at 276 hp. It's Ford's familiar 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 that's shared with the Mustang EcoBoost, albeit with a higher state of tune. Meanwhile, the diesel offered in the Focus ST is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 187 hp and 295 lb-ft.

The gas engine is the quicker option here, with Ford estimating it will accelerate the Focus ST Wagon to 60 mph in about 6.0 seconds. Presumably, this is with the car's launch control system in use.

2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon

Beyond the powertrain options, the latest Focus ST can be ordered with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters or a 6-speed manual. The latter can be enhanced with a rev-matching feature via an available Performance Pack. Other performance goodies, either standard or available, include an electronic limited-slip differential at the front axle (the Focus ST is a front-wheel-drive car), adjustable dampers, 18-inch wheels (19-inch available) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and a driving modes selector with a Track setting.

The new Focus ST Wagon starts sales in Europe in the summer. While no versions of the latest Focus will make it to the U.S., there's the potential for sporty ST versions of the Escape and baby Bronco in the compact class.