The newest car introduced by McLaren under its Track25 business plan is the brand's interpretation of a grand tourer. It packs over 600 horsepower and has more storage space than some full-size sedans.

A new generation of the Volkswagen Golf is just around the corner. The car represents more of an evolution of the current Golf than a true redesign, but there will be loads of new tech including a digital dash.

The same people behind the Apollo Intensa Emozione V-12 supercar is working on a revival of De Tomaso. The first new De Tomaso has been teased and looks like a modern interpretation of the Pantera.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

McLaren GT debuts with 612 horsepower, over 20 cubic feet of storage

New VW Golf's digital dash previewed

De Tomaso revival set for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

NHTSA backtracks, won't mandate brake override systems

Updated Audi A4 arrives with mild-hybrid tech but still no plug

Volkswagen plans $1.1B battery partnership in Germany

Meat in the middle: 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is the base-turbo 'tweener

Illinois electric car owners may face $1,000 annual fee

2021 Ford Puma ST spy shots

Tesla Model Y production will strain battery supplies: Panasonic