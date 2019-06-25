BMW's latest concept is a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid with 62 miles of electric range. While it hasn't been confirmed for production, it may just be a preview of the replacement for the current i8 sports car.

A Dutch EV startup by the name of Lightyear has unveiled a sedan claimed to offer one of the best coefficient of drag ratings of any car currently in production. It also boasts in-wheel electric motors and solar panels able to add 7.5 miles of range in an hour.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a modern-day Pullman train car, and we've just driven it. Sales commence late in 2019 and should you want to take one home, you'll need to come up with $76,195.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW Vision M Next concept heralds plug-in performance at M division

Dutch EV startup channels the Citroen DS with Lightyear One

First drive review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class luxury SUV barrels ahead

IIHS says automated car tech confusing to consumers

New Land Rover Defender revealed in vehicle's own instrument cluster

Airbus considering hybrid system for next-gen mainstream passenger jet

BMW tests 720-plus-horsepower EV system in 5-Series

Sick? Uber partners with health-tech startup to drive corporate employees to the doctor for free

Porsche introduces its own auto insurance plan

Regional discounts can make electric cars a steal