Rolls-Royce Cullinan review, Porsche 911 hybrid kit, BMW X1 spy shots: Today's Car News

Oct 8, 2018
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce has entered the SUV race with a new model called the Cullinan. It starts almost $100k above the rival Bentley Bentayga and could quite possibly become the British brand's most popular model. After driving one in Wyoming, we now know why.

Can't wait for Porsche to build a hybrid 911? Well, there's an aftermarket kit being developed that will let you build your own. It will cost about $75,000 and add 175 extra horses.

BMW engineers are out testing an updated version of the X1. The compact crossover SUV will receive a sharper look and hopefully a few chassis mods, too. It also looks like a plug-in hybrid option will be available.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan first drive review: Tetonic shift

A $75,000 kit will turn a Porsche 911, Cayman, or Boxster into a hybrid

2020 BMW X1 spy shots

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure

Daimler starts work on US battery plant for future Mercedes EVs

Tesla rolls out new Version 9 software–without full-self-driving features

Buy this mansion and get your own go-kart track

800,000 Toyota Prius hybrids recalled over stall risk

Feds look to loosen rules holding back self-driving car development

Circular economy: Magnets from old hard drives could wind up in EV motors

