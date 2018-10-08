Buy this mansion and get your own go-kart track

Follow Jeff Add to circle



A house at a country club-style race track is pretty cool, but that means sharing track time with random others. What if there was a property for sale that included its own private professionally built go-kart track?

That bit of real estate exists, and it's for sale in Ireland. The asking price? $2.9 million, according to DuPont Registry.

It sits at 50 Cookstown Road in Moneymore, Ireland. That's in Northern Ireland, and this little vintage has a population of just 1,369 people, so you won't have many neighbors to annoy as you and your friends and family turn lap after lap on the go-kart track spread out over 1,100-yards.

Next to the track is a building dubbed the Race Office, and it's outfitted with a podium to crown the race winners. There's another smaller track nearby for younger children. A playground, BBQ pit, and acres of land surround the rest of the property, which is centered by a 6,900 square-foot mansion.

The main house boasts an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, spa and sauna, and garage spaces for three cars. Should you need to fly in to your home, there's a convenient helipad on the property as well.

All of this for a sum under three million bucks...seems like a hell of a deal, to be honest. Sure you have to find your way to the Northern Ireland, but the verdant fields are waiting up there for the sounds of rip-snorting two-stroke engines gunning for the best lap time.

This is a dream home that appears to be in fantastic condition. For those with the means, your vacation home awaits. Order up some new shifter karts, gas up the chopper, and we'll meet you there. If that doesn't work, send us the future AirBnB listing so we can vacation here in the future.

Good luck getting us out once the rental period is over...We're never leaving. Just one more lap.