2019 Cadillac XT4, 2020 Audi R8, 2019 Genesis G70: The Week In Reverse

2019 Cadillac XT4

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2019 Cadillac XT4; the refreshed 2020 Audi R8 Spyder was spied; and the 2019 Genesis G70 was priced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Cadillac's late to the compact crossover SUV market, but it finally has a contender with the 2019 XT4. We slid behind the wheel of the handsome ute for a first drive and found it to be attractive but expensive when loaded with popular features such as active safety tech.

Cadillac renamed the CT6 V-Sport the CT6-V ahead of the market launch of the twin-turbo luxury sedan later this year. The CT6-V will carry the V-Series performance sub-brand as the ATS-V and CTS-V die in 2019, but CT4-V and CT5-V models are thought to be on the way.

The Audi R8 Spyder is going under the knife to receive a facelift, likely for the 2020 model year. A prototype was spotted testing on public roads with refreshed front and rear fascias. It's not known at this point what mechanical changes might take place, but power could be increased.

BMW released power details surrounding the 2019 Z4 roadster. With turbo-4 and turbo-6 engines, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and performance upgrades available from the German automaker's M division, the new Z4 roadster will offer something for everyone.

The 2019 Genesis G70 sport-luxury sedan was priced from $35,895. Genesis has priced the G70 right on top of the BMW 3-Series' base price, but the Korean luxury sedan comes with far better equipment in base form and with more power under the hood.