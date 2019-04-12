Chevrolet on Thursday finally came out and confirmed something we've all already known for a long time—that the next-generation C8 Corvette moves to a mid-engine layout.

The automaker also confirmed that the C8 Corvette's reveal will happen on July 18, 2019, meaning the past six decades of front-engined Corvettes will come to an end in a matter of months, unless of course Chevy expands the C8 Corvette range with a front-engined model.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, so if you're keen to secure delivery of a front-engined Corvette, you'd better put in an order for one of the final C7 Corvettes soon.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

You won't be able to order the very last example, though. Chevy also confirmed on Thursday that the final C7 Corvette, a 2019 Z06 finished in black, will be sold for charity. The car will go under the hammer at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Connecticut on June 28 and all proceeds will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports injured and fallen military members and first responders, and their families.

Like all C7 Z06 models, the final car packs a 650-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

The news of the final car means we're unlikely to see a special C7 Corvette introduced to mark the end of the front-engine era, though we could be wrong. There's already been several C7 special editions, including cars like the 2016 Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition, 2018 Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 Carbon 65 Editions, and the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series. There's even been a Final Edition model sold in Europe, and we bet something similar for the Corvette's home market would be more than welcomed.