Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's redesigned GLS have dropped most of their camo as the world debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show is only a week away. The big SUV will be more luxurious than ever, which is a good thing as there's a lot more competition compared to when the original GL, the precursor to the GLS, arrived almost two decades ago.

The Hyundai Sonata has taken on a sharp new look for its latest redesign, with the family sedan benefiting from a coupe-like profile, low-slung stance, and wild LED accent lights. There's also some genuine poke as the base engine is delivering close to 200 horsepower and a more powerful 2.5-liter turbo-4 is said to be on the way.

Porsche has ruled out a fully electric 911 but a Dutch firm is already supplying the market with what it wants. The firm is Voitures Extravert, which takes 1970s- and 1980s-era 911s and swaps their powertrains for electric setups. The company also converts the cars to resemble the 911 from the 1960s.

