Hennessey Demon runs the quarter mile in 9.38 seconds

Hennessey once looked to exorcise the Demon with the Exorcist based on the Camaro ZL1, but now the Texas tuner is embracing the Demon. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been receiving attention from Hennessey's wrenches, and now the company is ready to offer its HPE1000 package to Demon owners. To prove how fast the car can run down the dragstrip, Hennessey strapped cameras to its own car and sailed through a quarter-mile run.

At the rear wheels, the HPE1000 Demon produces 880 horsepower. That's 1,035 horsepower at the crank, and it's enough to see the Demon turn out a 9.38-second run with a trap speed of 146.72 mph. That's even quicker than Dodge's own claimed best time of 9.65 seconds.

To hit the higher power figures, Hennessey equips the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with long-tube headers, upgraded pulleys, and a revised engine-management system. The car also gets Hennessey badges and serial numbers.

If you want more, you can always get that from Hennessey as well. An HPE1200 package is available. Besides engine and supercharger upgrades that send the horsepower as high as 1,500, the car also gets plenty of drag racing goodies to make sure it's NHRA legal, including a roll cage and a parachute.

Check out the video above to see the Hennessey HPE1000 Demon make tremendous noise as it runs down Hennessey's own test track. The whine from the supercharger is a guttural howl, and the bark of the V-8 lets you know this car is all business.

The drag radials help further assert that notion.