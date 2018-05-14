Brabus adds style, power to Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Only a week ago we saw Pickup Design, the pickup truck division of Polish tuner Carlex Design, come out with a wild visual upgrade for the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup.

Now Brabus, which specializes in tuning Mercedes products and has close links with the automaker, has revealed its first take on the mid-size pickup.

The changes are subtle as Brabus is only warming up. Among the changes is a new front fascia with a more refined look and additional intakes, including a wide strip just above the license plate holder. Brabus designers have also added a set of custom 20-inch wheels and quad-pipe exhaust tips. As a further option, customers will be able to install new roof-mounted lights from Brabus.

For the cabin, the designers added custom door sill treadplates and aluminum pedals. Brabus also offers its customers a wide selection of trim elements including leather and Alcantara in a huge variety of colors and patterns.

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class by Brabus Enlarge Photo

Moving under the hood, the most potent powertrain in the X-Class is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel with 255 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, found in X350d guise. Brabus says a power upgrade for this powertrain is coming soon.

The tuner has an upgrade ready for the mid-range X220d's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel, however. The upgrade adds 20 hp and 42 lb-ft to the engine's stock rating of 187 hp and 332 lb-ft. It enables the X220d to accelerate to 62 mph in 11.5 seconds, which certainly isn't exciting, but Brabus says pulling power throughout the rev range has been improved.

Don't hold your breath waiting for AMG to come out with a crazy twin-turbocharged V-8 X-Class. The Affalterbach tuner has ruled out working on the pickup as the donor chassis is actually sourced from Nissan.