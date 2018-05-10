Hennessey Demon runs the quarter mile in 9.14 seconds

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Hennessey Performance Engineering once looked to exorcise the Demon with the Exorcist based on the Camaro ZL1, but now the Texan tuner is fully embracing the dark side.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been receiving attention from Hennessey's wrenches, and the company is ready to offer its HPE1000 package to Demon owners.

To prove how fast the car can run down the dragstrip, Hennessey turned on the cameras and showed it sailing through a quarter-mile run.

At the rear wheels, the HPE1000 Demon produces 880 horsepower. That equates to about 1,035 horsepower at the crank, and it's enough to see the Demon turn out a 9.14-second run with a trap speed of 152 mph. That's even quicker than the 9.38 seconds the car ran in April, and of course it's quicker than Dodge's own time of 9.65 seconds for the standard Demon. Could the next run see the car enter the 8s? Quite possibly.

To hit the higher power figures, Hennessey equips the Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with long-tube headers, upgraded pulleys, and a revised engine-management system. The car also gets Hennessey badges and serial numbers.

If you want more, you can always get that from Hennessey as well. An HPE1200 package is available. Besides engine and supercharger upgrades that send the horsepower as high as 1,500, the car also gets plenty of drag racing goodies to make sure it's NHRA legal, including a roll cage and a parachute.

Check out the video above to see the Hennessey HPE1000 Demon make tremendous noise as it runs down Hennessey's own test track. The whine from the supercharger is a guttural howl, and the bark of the V-8 lets you know this car is all business. The drag radials help further assert that notion.