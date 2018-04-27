Smaller Lamborghini SUV isn't in the cards





For now, the only Lamborghini SUV will be the Urus as the brand has no plans to produce anything beneath the model.

Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani, told Drive at the Urus' Australian launch that the SUV is "perfect" and the "bottom of our parameters."

“At the end, it is all about brand positioning, and you can go too far down and dilute the position that we are the pinnacle of the car business,” he said.

Reggiani's comments echo those he told Motor Authority this past January at the Detroit auto show.

Although a smaller Lamborghini SUV isn't in the pipeline, the Italian marque will still release numerous derivatives of its sole utility model. Expect a number of limited editions and a plug-in hybrid variant. Right now, the Urus' sole powertrain is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that delivers 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Lamborghini will likely borrow the plug-in powertrain from Porsche, specifically, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which delivers 680 hp.

Thus far, the brand has seen enormous success with its second-ever SUV model (the first was the LM002 built from 1986 to 1993). Lamborghini executives have said 70 percent of Urus buyers are new to the brand, and although prices start around $200,000, the average Urus is moving for around $240,000. Lamborghini has seen a spike in female buyers with the Urus as well.