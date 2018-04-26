Q5L is Audi's first long-wheelbase SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi used this week's 2018 Beijing auto show to unveil the Q5L, the automaker's first long-wheelbase SUV.

The vehicle will be built and sold exclusively in China where it caters to the market's seemingly endless appetite for chauffeur-driven vehicles. It joins an A4L, A6L and A8L in Audi's long-wheelbase portfolio.

The Q5L's length is 15.6 feet, which is 3.5 inches longer than the standard Q5. The extra metal directly benefits those sitting in the rear as they now have an extra 4.3 inches of knee room. Storage space remains unchanged, meaning 19.4 cubic feet with the rear seats upright and 54.7 cubic feet when folded flat.

The sole powertrain on offer is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with outputs of 190 or 252 horsepower. The latter sees the Q5L hit 62 mph in 6.7 seconds. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

The first examples will be in Chinese showrooms this summer.

The redesigned Q5 went on sale in the United States last year as a 2018 model. The new model is lighter, better handling and more efficient than its predecessor. It's also sourced from a plant in Mexico. Audi also offers an SQ5 for performance fans, and for buyers looking for a Q5 with performance to shame a sports car, an RS Q5 is in the works at Audi Sport.

