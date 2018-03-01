2020 Hyundai Tucson spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai is preparing a major update for its Tucson, as a prototype has been spotted and reveals a number of changes to the exterior and cabin of the popular compact SUV.

We're talking significant changes here including new lights and a new grille. Don't be surprised if the latter gets a design similar to the handsome new 2019 Santa Fe.

Inside, we can see the center stack has been completely redesigned. Gone is the integrated infotainment screen of the current Tucson and in its place is a tacked-on screen, a design Hyundai is introducing on its latest models.

There's no word on the powertrains but the current Tucson's offerings should carry over into this updated model. It means buyers will get the choice of two inline-4s: a 2.0-liter, 164-horsepower unit, or a more advanced 1.6-liter turbo with 174 hp on tap.

There's still a lot of development ahead as the updated Tucson is only due next year.

Hyundai, like most automakers, is investing big in its SUV portfolio. The Kona has just been launched and soon the redesigned Santa Fe will join it in showrooms. Hyundai has also confirmed it's working on a new 3-row SUV to sit above the Santa Fe.