2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover revealed: Three-row SUV with family matters





Hyundai's on-again, off-again relationship with crossovers not named "Santa Fe" is complicated.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade that just made its debut for the 2018 LA Auto Show isn't named Santa Fe either, but follows closely the Santa Fe XL that it replaces atop the automaker's lineup. When it goes on sale next year, the big three-row crossover will seat up to eight—with two cupholders per person—seven USB ports, and available all-wheel drive.

Like the XL, the Palisade relies on a V-6 for motivation, this time a 3.8-liter mill borrowed from Genesis, which is planted transversely in the Hyundai and drives the front or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 291-horsepower V-6 offers 262 pound-feet of thrust in the Palisade, which is not far from the Santa Fe XL's 3.3-liter V-6 that made 290 hp.

The Palisade will also lend its bones to the upcoming Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV.

The new Palisade is 3 inches longer, bumper-to-bumper, than the XL it replaces, but adds 4 inches between the wheels for better interior space. What's left for passengers, particularly second-row passengers, is near cavernous. The Palisade boasts more than 40 inches of rear-seat leg room, more than the Chevy Traverse, Honda Pilot, or Subaru Ascent. Third-row passengers get 31.4 inches of leg room, according to Hyundai, which is about average for the class.

More space between the wheels is a boon for the Palisade's cargo capacity as well. With all three rows upright, the Palisade boasts 18 cubic feet of cargo room, nearly 46 cubes with the third row folded flat.

Every Palisade will be equipped with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Like traveling soccer team fees, the Palisade will offer spend-up options that most families will consider. Second-row captain's chairs that can be optionally cooled can replace a standard bench; Hyundai's latest 10.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster will be offered on top trims; and a power folding third-row will be optional on most models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard on all Palisades.

Hyundai hasn't yet said how much the Palisade will cost when it goes on sale next year, but it will likely cost more than the 2019 Santa Fe XL's entry price of $31,895.

