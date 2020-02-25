BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series for 2019 and today we have new spy shots and video of a prototype for the related 4-Series, specifically the 4-Series Convertible.

The redesigned 4-Series is expected to debut this year, initially as a coupe and the convertible not far behind. They are currently expected to arrive as 2021 models.

Also in the works are high-performance M4 coupe and convertible models, as well as a new i4 battery-electric model to replace the previous 4-Series Gran Coupe.

BMW is clearly going for an evolutionary look for its new 4-Series though there will be a dramatic change up front: expect an oversized grille like the one on the 4-Series-previewing Concept 4 unveiled last year. Another major change, specifically for the convertible, will be a switch to a soft-top roof instead of the current model's retractable hardtop. The simpler, sleeker design should not only improve the way the 4-Series Convertible looks but also make it lighter and more dynamic. Soft-top roofs also tend to take up less space in the trunk when folded.

Further weight savings should result from the adoption of BMW's multi-material CLAR modular platform. The new platform, which debuted in the 2016 7-Series, also means the possibility of electrified powertrains.

The core powertrains should be turbocharged 4- and 6-cylinder inline engines displacing 2.0 and 3.0 liters, respectively. The 2.0-liter mill should feature in a 430i model while the 3.0-liter mill should be reserved for an M440i M Performance model. A plug-in hybrid should also be part of the plan, and the battery-electric i4 is confirmed to be coming with up to 523 hp.

BMW Concept 4

Performance fans can also look forward to a new generation of the M4 also coming with the convertible body style. It will pack BMW M's new S58 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that should deliver around 473 horsepower in the M4 and as much as 503 hp in M4 Competition guise. The new engine debuted in the 2020 X3 and X4 M.

The interior of the new 4-Series will be familiar to anyone who's been in a modern BMW. Expect a digital instrument cluster in addition to a large infotainment screen. Natural-speak voice activation should also feature in the car.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.