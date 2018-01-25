BMW teases new 8-Series coupe

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



You've seen the prototypes and leaked shots but now BMW has finally released the first photo of its modern 8-Series.

The German automaker on Thursday revealed the rear of the new coupe, and we bet the full reveal isn't far off. A debut at the 2018 Geneva auto show this March is a strong possibility.

While the 8-Series may be a large, luxurious coupe, lightweight construction and track-honed suspension should ensure almost sports car-like dynamics.

“Our customers and fans can look forward to a genuine sports car,” BMW R&D boss Klaus Fröhlich promises. He's currently overseeing some of the final tests for the car at a high-speed proving ground in Aprilia, Italy.

Klaus Fröhlich Enlarge Photo

Overall, it looks like BMW is going with a very modern and edgy design for the new 8-Series, though sadly it appears the lines have been toned down considerably compared to the stunning 8-Series concept unveiled last May at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

The 8-Series replaces BMW’s 6-Series coupe, which no longer forms part of the 6-Series lineup, and is intended to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Maserati GranTurismo. An 8-Series Convertible is also being developed and we hear there could be an 8-Series Gran Coupe fastback sedan, too.

The good news is that a high-performance M8 is planned. It will feature a twin-turbocharged V-8 with more than 600 horsepower. Developed in parallel with this M8 is an M8 GTE endurance race car.

Sales of the 8-Series should start in the first half of 2019, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2020 model.