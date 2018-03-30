2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63 video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



Those in the market for a sporty luxury compacts will find fresh entries from Mercedes-AMG. For 2019 both the C43 and C63 have been updated with updated powertrains, new tech, and design tweaks.

Let’s get right to the meat of the matter with these German bruisers: the powertrains. The tamer of the two options from Affalterbach is the all-wheel drive 43 with its 3.0-liter twin-turbo now dialed up to 385 horsepower for a 0-60 mph sprint of just 4.6 seconds. That sprint drops to 3.8-seconds with the fire-breathing C63 S, which still has 503 horsepower from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 in S form, and 469 horsepower without the S.

Both the 43 and 63 models mate the turbocharged engines to a new 9-speed automatic transmission with quicker shifts than the old 7-speed and it’ll hold gears longer according to AMG.

Visual updates are minor but notable with new LED headlights and taillights, aerodynamics, quad round exhaust outlets on the 43s, and a Panamericana grille on the C63s.

Inside, things get more advanced with an available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in the 43, which is standard in the C63. Both models receive sporty flat-bottom steering wheels with touch-sensitive surfaces, but the C63 can be optioned with a cool new Drive Unit setup. This integrated display on the steering wheel itself that can select various AMG programs controlling the adaptive suspension and other driveline components.

Things get taken up a notch in the 63 with available performance seats with three levels of climate control to keep things warm or cool on the track. There’s also a new head-up display that can show circuit information include a graphic of the circuit itself complete with braking points, sector times, and overall lap times.

Pricing hasn’t been set on either of these 2019 AMGs but should be detailed closer to the launch towards the end of 2018 for the 43 and spring of 2019 for the 63.