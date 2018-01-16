Lexus LC race car ready to take on 24 Hours of Nürburgring





Toyota Gazoo Racing will field a Lexus LC race car at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the brand announced on Friday. The LC racer will participate in the 46th running of the grueling 24-hour-long race.

Gazoo Racing made multiple modifications to the Lexus LC for its race debut. The division also said it incorporated advanced development technologies. The unnamed components will be part of future production cars, and specifically, performance cars. Areas of development include body technology, driver assistance tech via increased visibility, aero development, and future engine and suspension technologies.

Lexus and Gazoo Racing were light on specifications but said the LC race car, which will compete in the SP-Pro class, employs a modified 2UR-GSE V-8 engine. The engine makes 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque in the production-spec LC 500.

Four drivers will pilot the LC racer around the 12.9-mile circuit. They are Takeshi Tsuchiya, chief driver, Takamitsu Matsui, Naoya Gamo, and Yuichi Nakayama. Tsuchiya realized the LC racer is a newcomer to the field and said its inaugural race the 24 Hours of Nürburgring will provide immense knowledge to build better race cars and production performance vehicles.

Most recently, Toyota launched the GR performance sub-brand in Japan, a nod to the Gazoo Racing division. It's unclear if GR will reach North America, but the brand said there are plans to expand it outside of its home country. The reborn Toyota Supra could also be GR's flagship offering.