Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, KTM X-Bow GT4, SSC Tuatara: Today’s Car News

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 race car Enlarge Photo

You didn’t think Ford was just going to sit back and let Chevy and Dodge enjoy all the bragging rights in the muscle car world with their respective Camaro ZL1 1LE and Challenger SRT Demon models, right? No, a new Mustang Shelby GT500 will soon be upon us, and new details on the car have just leaked onto the Internet.

The folks at Reiter Engineering have just cooked up an updated version of the KTM X-Bow GT4 race car. The updates are focused on increasing the reliability of the race car’s components, which in turn means lower running costs for teams.

SSC North America has come out of hibernation with a new teaser for its Tuatara supercar. It’s been almost seven years since we first saw the concept so hopefully there’s been some updates to the original specs since then.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

GT500 name, carbon-ceramic brakes tentatively confirmed for Mustang range-topper

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 racer revealed

SSC not dead, releases teaser for Tuatara supercar

Appraising your trade-in online makes for a smoother haggling process

Future Audis to benefit from more diverse designs

Europe takes the lead in very fast electric-car charging

Alfa Romeo 4C replacement locked in

2018 Kia Cadenza review

Geely buying spree continues with $3.26B stake in Volvo truck manufacturer

Before Fisker EMotion luxury electric sedan debut, founder touts future solid-state battery