Infiniti Q Inspiration, next-gen Porsche 911, HSV’s final Commodore: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Infiniti finally seems serious about giving us a replacement for the Q45. The Japanese firm has unveiled an impressive flagship sedan concept that will likely be powered by an electric setup.

The latest prototypes for Porsche’s next-generation 911 are wearing barely any camouflage gear. Today we have shots of the 911 Cabriolet which looks to be fitted with the production head and taillights.

Australia’s HSV has built its final Holden Commodore-based model. The final car is a 635-horsepower super sedan powered by the same engine fitted to the C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Infiniti previews new design language, potential flagship sedan with Q Inspiration concept

2019 Porsche 911 Cabrio spy shots

HSV builds its final Holden Commodore-based super sedan

2018 Chevrolet Corvette review

Nissan developing technology to read your thoughts

2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e: plug-in hybrid luxury sedan driven

Help get the electric Jannarelly Design-X1 into production

2018 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Compare Cars

Lyft users will able to sample a self-driving taxi service at CES thanks to Aptiv

2018 Nissan Leaf: an early Leaf driver's impressions (he has a Tesla too)