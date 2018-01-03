Infiniti previews new design language, potential flagship sedan with Q Inspiration concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti Q Inspiration concept Enlarge Photo

Infiniti on Wednesday gave us our first look at a sedan concept the brand plans to unveil on January 15 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Called the Q Inspiration, the concept is the first display of the new design language that we’ll start seeing on future vehicles from the brand. It is also a not-so-subtle look at a potential flagship sedan that could fill the void of the Q45, something Infiniti has been hinting at since the unveiling of the Q80 Inspiration concept at the 2014 Paris auto show.

Developed under the guidance of former BMW design boss Karim Habib, who’s now in charge of design at Infiniti, the Q Inspiration and the design language it wears takes advantage of new technologies influencing the auto industry such as electrification and self-driving capability.

Infiniti Q Inspiration concept Enlarge Photo

“A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; we were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience,” Habib explained. “With its long cabin, balanced proportions and muscular stance, the concept heralds in a new era for Infiniti models.”

Based on Habib’s comments, we’re likely looking at an electric powertrain residing within the Q Inspiration. Expect the car to be built around the now familiar “skateboard” architecture for electric cars where a flat battery pack is located in the floor and electric drive systems are fitted at one or both axles.

More details on the Q Inspiration will be revealed following the concept’s debut in Detroit on January 15. Sharing Infiniti’s stand at the show will be the Prototype 9 retro race car concept that we first saw in August during Monterey Car Week. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the North American International Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.