Turns out snow can conquer a Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

A G63 AMG 6x6 can still get stuck in the snow Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 is an absolute monster of a machine. You start with a regular G-Class, which is already a tough off-road-oriented beast with three differentials. Then, you add more power, more off-road ability, and an entire third axle. With the G63, you're unleashing a 544 horsepower 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that sends its power out to all six wheels. You also have portal axles, locking differentials, and a mind-set that you can conquer pretty much anything in your path...except, as supercar collector Greg B discovered, a lot of snow in the Italian Alps.

Greg is well-known among the car-loving folks on Instagram. His account routinely shares images and videos of high-dollar machines being driven and enjoyed. It appears that Greg is on holiday over in Italy, and while there he's making good use of an AMG G63 6x6. Heavy snow is falling and the pumped up G-Class appears to handle most of it with relative ease. Greg even takes a moment to poke fun of a Porsche driver who's managed to get stuck in the white, wet stuff.

Karma, however, quickly arrives to bite both Greg and his G-Class in the bottom as he manages to get the six-wheel monster stuck in the winter mush. A Snowcat shows up to attempt an extraction, but even the track-equipped snow machine can't pull the big Benz free.

You might be tempted to make fun of Greg, but we're going to cheer him on. The G63 6x6 caught the attention of a handful of wealthy folks who quickly scooped up the entire production run, but Greg is one of the few who is using it as it was intended. The Mercedes-AMG engineers probably didn't expect their truck to be conquered by snow, but that doesn't matter. Greg's having fun and we're having fun watching his vehicular adventures.

Perhaps Greg should consider giving Hennessey a call the next time he goes on a ski trip. Perhaps the Velociraptor 6x6 is a better match for the Italian Alps, though we doubt that a combination of Detroit and Texas engineering is any better than the German variety.