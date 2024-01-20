Czech race car specialist Praga has joined the ranks of hypercar manufacturers with the launch of the Bohema, an extreme track machine that can also be driven on the road. Production is now underway, and the first examples will be delivered this year, including in the U.S.

Teaser for 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep provided a first look at its production Wagoneer S due out later this year. The electric midsize SUV will be Jeep's first electric vehicle to be sold globally.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford announced some updates for its Mustang Mach-E. Among the updates is the availability of a new Bronze Appearance Package for the GT grade. A performance upgrade for the GT grade is also coming, more details for which will be announced at a later date.

2025 Infiniti QX80 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A redesigned Infiniti QX80 is set to debut this year, and a prototype was spotted this week. The design of the new QX80 appears to be a close match to the QX Monograph concept that was shown last summer and previewed the new design language for the brand.

2025 BMW X3 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another vehicle we spied was a redesigned BMW X3 that is likely to debut later this year. The new compact crossover appears to be taking on an evolutionary design, though this time around it is expected to spawn an electric variant that will boast unique styling.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation CLA-Class, a vehicle that will be powered batteries but may offer the option of a hybrid powertrain in some markets. A prototype was spotted this week and is likely to be for a high-performance version tuned by AMG.

Electric Porsche Macan prototype

Porsche this week provided an update on its upcoming electric Macan. The vehicle is a true next-generation design, but it might not immediately replace the current gas-powered crossover as Porsche has hinted in the past at selling both side-by-side for a period.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

And finally, we spent some time behind the wheel of the updated 2024 Acura TLX Type S. There's revised styling and some new cabin technology, but the standard turbocharged V-6's 355-hp peak power rating is unchanged.