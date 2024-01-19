The Dodge Charger successor began testing, the 2025 Infiniti QX80 hit the road, and "Days Of Thunder" race cars were found. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Less than a week after Dodge teased the Dodge Charger and Challenger successor, a prototype drove down Michigan's I-75 nearly undisguised. Caught on camera by Instagram user Hellrango_nic, the production car looked nearly identical to the Charger Daytona SRT concept unveiled in 2022.

The Ford F-150 Lighting Switchgear debuted as a one-off Raptorized Lightning. Ford showed the concept truck flying through the air and tearing up the earth. Its custom wide-body has been stuffed with 37-inch all-terrain tires and Fox 3.0-inch diameter internal-bypass shocks, as well as other custom suspension pieces.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 hit public roads covered in camouflage. The next iteration of the flagship luxury SUV looked similar to the QX Monograph concept shown during last summer's Monterey Car Week.

We drove the 2024 Acura TLX Type S and found it takes pride in its sleeper status. While not quite the bargain the base TLX presents, the Type S is a star performer we'd be happy to take cruising, though we'd have zero expectations of track stardom.

A pair of of stunt cars allegedly used in the 1990 NASCAR movie "Days Of Thunder" were found rotting in a forest. One car bears the Hardee's livery of Russ Wheeler, played by Cary Elwes, while the other features the Mello Yellow livery and number 51 used by Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise.