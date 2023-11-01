Ringbrothers has returned with another stunner of a muscle car, this time based on the 1969 Dodge Charger. Everything in the build is custom, including the mounting point for the 1,000-hp Hellephant engine and proportions that were altered to fit a longer wheelbase.

Prototypes for what's thought to be the next Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 took to the Nürburgring recently, and now we may have confirmation of the engine destined for the car. An alleged parts catalog for General Motors shows a description for a turbocharged LT7 V-8 displacing 5.5 liters.

Stellantis has entered into a deal with the Chinese automaker Leapmotor that calls for the two to form a joint venture to handle the export and sale of Leapmotor vehicles outside of China. Exports are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024 and the first destination has been confirmed as Europe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ringbrothers shows Tusk 1969 Dodge Charger packing 1,000 hp

Corvette ZR1's rumored LT7 turbo V-8 possibly confirmed via parts catalog

Stellantis signs deal to export EVs of China's Leapmotor

The death list: These cars were discontinued for 2024

Ford's new Mustang GT supercharger cranks Coyote to 800 hp

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets $4,100 price cut vs. 2023

Bronco, Ranger to receive off-road pack with ARB upgrades

Review: 2024 Ford Escape

Toyota Tundra gets 32-hp TRD upgrade that costs $3,400

Ford expands EV charging network, Tesla Supercharger V4 hardware coming