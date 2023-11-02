Stellantis will cease building the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat at the end of the year, which means you can still get the engine, but not for long. One of the vehicles it's still available in is the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. It's rated at 710 hp in the SUV, and we've got a review up in case you're wanting to know what the combination is like to drive.

Acura's TLX enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates. They include some key tech updates plus extra standard features, though there's no extra horsepower available. Power in the TLX starts at 272 hp and tops out at 355 hp in the Type S grade.

The Lamborghini Urus will be the next electrified model from the Italian performance marque. Prototypes have been spotted, revealing there will be some styling changes to complement the new powertrain. A debut is planned for early next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

