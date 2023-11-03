The Audi TT is set to bow out after 2023, ending a 25-year run for the nameplate. Audi is celebrating with a number of special models, the latest of which is the TT Roadster Final Edition developed exclusively for the U.S. market. Just 50 examples are planned.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a 750-hp track car based on the outgoing GT sports car. It's closely aligned with the GT2 race car but is even more extreme due to its lack of regulations to meet.

Ringbrothers capped off its showcase for this week's 2023 SEMA show with a custom 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. The build took more than 4,000 hours to complete, and the only original parts are the wheel center caps.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

