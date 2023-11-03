Our spy photographer spotted the 2025 Porsche 911, we learned about SEMA's future vision, and we revisited the 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Our spy photographer shot a 2025 Porsche 911 prototype on a public road sporting almost no camouflage. The refreshed 911, known internally as 992.2, will arrive for the 2025 model year, possibly with a naturally aspirated engine. The car should debut soon and arrive in dealers some time next year.

The Toyota Tacoma X-Runner rolled into SEMA as a performance street truck with a twin-turbo V-6 from the full-size Tundra. Toyota said the truck was built to gauge interest in a potential production version. Speak loudly, enthusiasts.

SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola laid out his vision to Motor Authority for the show's future. That vision would morph the industry trade show into a two-week festival of everything automotive starting with the show and ending with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It would be an automotive South by Southwest-style event.

The 2024 Acura TLX debuted with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster to match its standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Additional tech upgrades include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a wireless smartphone charger. Thicker carpeting, new front fender liners, and additional insulation material should provide a quieter ride for the A-Spec trim.

We drove the 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat for a week, which reminded us of the three-row Hellcat's split personality. You can't help but appreciate the gumption of a 710-hp family hauler.