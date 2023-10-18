Manthey-Racing is preparing a round of upgrades for Porsche's latest 911 GT3 RS, and a prototype has been spied. Development is still at an early stage but we can expect similar upgrades to what Manthey offered for the previous 911 GT3 RS, meaning a focus on the aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension.

The new documentary "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story" is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ next month. It features Keanu Reeves as the host and details the events of F1's epic 2009 season in which newly established team Brawn GP won the Drivers' and Constructors' titles.

Ringbrothers is a Wisconsin company known for its wild yet highly refined builds. It's also a regular at the SEMA show, and for this year's show it's bringing three builds, one of which is based on a Rolls-Royce.

