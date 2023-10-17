Toyota has been spotted testing what's thought to be a prototype for a GRMN Supra. GRMN is the designation for range-topping road cars from Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department, and for the Supra it may mean a new engine spitting out closer to 500 hp.

Mercedes-Benz has new GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance compact crossovers arriving at dealerships next year, and we just tested the latter. An electrified 4-cylinder features in both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance, with peak power coming in at 416 and 671 hp, respectively.

There's a new movie in the works based on the “Initial D” manga comic series all about street racing and drifting. It's set to be directed by “Fast and Furious” star Sung Kang, who said it will be an underdog-style film similar to “The Karate Kid” and “Rocky.”

