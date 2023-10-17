French performance marque Alpine is developing a hardcore version of its A110, and it recently got F1 driver Esteban Ocon to help with some of the sports car's development taking place at the Nürburgring.

Ocon, who currently drives for the Alpine F1 team alongside Pierre Gasly, was present for a two-day stint at the Nürburgring, where he was joined by Laurent Hugron, a test driver for Renault and Alpine with extensive experience at the 'Ring.

According to our spy photographer, Ocon managed to lap the German racetrack in a time of roughly 7:18.77 in the hardcore A110, which is thought to be called an A110 RS, though A110 Trophy R is also rumored. The time is well down on the almost eight minutes that other A110 variants need.

This means there's likely more power than other A110 variants. Also visible on the prototypes are flics on the front fascia, a small stabilizing fin on the engine cover, a large rear wing with manual adjustment, and a small ducktail spoiler. Visible chassis modifications include unique wheels and an uprated brake package.

A weight approaching 2,200 pounds is also likely. Versions of the A110 already weigh as low as 2,450 pounds.

The A110 is a mid-engine sports car launched in 2017 and is Alpine's sole model at present. It is powered by a 1.8-liter turbo-4 that currently tops out at 296 hp, and will be the last gas-powered car from Alpine.

The U.S.-bound marque has already confirmed that all future models will be electric, including the next-generation A110. Thus the A110 Trophy R will likely be launched as a final hurrah for gas-powered Alpines.

A debut should take place late this year or early next. Production will almost certainly be limited