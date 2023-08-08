Alpine has been spotted testing a new version of its A110 mid-engine sports car that appears to be more extreme than the already hardcore A110 R launched last year.

The new version may resemble the A110 R to the casual observer, but a closer inspection reveals additional features aimed at improving track times.

These include flics on the front fascia, a small stabilizing fin on the engine cover, a larger rear wing with manual adjustment, and the addition of a ducktail spoiler.

The wheels are also a new design (the A110 R uses 18-inch carbon-fiber wheels with aero discs) and it appears the brakes are a different design to those found on the A110 R.

It isn't clear if a more powerful version of the A110's 1.8-liter turbo-4 is being tested. The engine's output currently peaks at 296 hp in both the A110 R and lesser A110 S. The sole transmission offered in the A110 range is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and this should be unchanged in any future A110 variant.

2024 Alpine A110 RS spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Should the car go into production, it isn't clear what such a model would be called, though RS or perhaps even Trophy, both designations used by Alpine's Renault parent on high-performance models, may be the route Alpine takes.

Alpine hasn't announced plans for a new A110 variant but with the company set to transition to a fully electric brand shortly, a hardcore special may be used to bid farewell to the internal-combustion engine.

Alpine has already announced an EV lineup of seven models to be launched this decade. The first will be a hot hatch called the A290 based on a new Renault 5. It's due in 2024, which is when the new A110 variant might be launched.

A redesigned A110 will also form part of the future EV lineup. It's due around 2026.

Some of those electric Alpines will reach the U.S. The French performance marque in June said it plans to start U.S. sales in 2027. A pair of crossovers in the same segments as the Porsche Macan and Cayenne are thought to be the first arrivals.