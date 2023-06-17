Mercedes-Benz looked to the past as it moves into the future. The automaker presented the Vision One-Eleven electric supercar concept, which revived the C111 concept series for a modern era. Details were thin, but a pair of axial-flux motors sit beneath the metal skin.

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 2025 Audi S5 Sportback underwent testing on public roads. Sporting heavy camouflage the luxury hatchback appears to feature an evolutionary design. It will ride on an updated version of the current model's MLB Evo platform, though little is known about what's under the hood.

2024 Discovery Sport

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport received a revised interior with a new 11.4-inch floating touchscreen replacing many of current model's physical controls. The exterior's been refined with a new grille, body-colored rocker panels, and some trims feature a contrasting roof color. It will cost $50,075 when it arrives in dealers.

2024 Acura ZDX spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 2024 Acura ZDX broke cover as it underwent testing on public roads without camouflage. Based upon the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer, the reskinned GM crossover SUV looks similar to the Precision Concept that previewed the EV.

2023 Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen said it will drop some niche models with the Arteon hatchback being the first to go. The trimming of the product line is aimed at improving the automaker's operations efficiency in an effort to boost profits.

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT underwent track testing on the Nürburgring. The hotter, hardcore variant of the hot rod station wagon is expected to focus on weight reduction and aerodynamic improvements, but more power isn't expected.

Acura NSX Type S Active Aero Study

Acura's bringing, and racing, a wild NSX Type S dubbed the Active Aero Study at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Developed by HART, a skunkworks racing team made up of volunteer Honda staff, the Active Aero Study features an active rear wing, an extended front splitter, and large diffuser.