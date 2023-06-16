Ferrari made history by winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans again, an EV startup named Telo debuted, and Ford showed its rolling wind tunnel. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari returned to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and won the race after completing 342 laps. The victory marked the Prancing Horse's 10th overall win at Le Mans. It was the centenary race.

The 2024 Buick Envision debuted with revised design, upgraded technology, and GM's hands-free driver assist system dubbed Super Cruise. The compact crossover's design mimics that of the larger Enclave and adds the tri-colored shield to the automaker's revised badge.

EV startup Telo came into the light with a small electric pickup truck. Said to cost about $50,000, feature a driving range of about 350 miles, up to 500 hp, and a tow rating of up to 6,600 pounds, the Telo almost sounds too good to be true. Most impressive is the fact the truck is about the length of a Mini Cooper but is said to haul five adults and feature a 5-foot bed.

Porsche's Mission X electric hypercar sets the automaker into a new design direction. With vertical LED headlights, a full-width LED taillight, and race-car like doors, the Mission X is an electric hypercar unlike anything Porsche has ever made before.

Ford detailed its new rolling wind tunnel that's capable of simulating speeds of up to 200 mph. The automaker used the wind tunnel to help develop the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, which produces more downforce than any production Mustang equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8 in history.