We drove the 2023 Ford Super Duty Tremor and found it has learned new tricks from the Raptors. The off-road heavy-duty pickup also has a newly refined interior, new tech to make life—and off-roading—easier, and upgraded powertrains. Enthusiasts will note the big pickup can now also fit 37-inch tires without any modifications.

Rivian's CFO Clair McDonough said the smaller R2 will debut early next year and have a starting price of about $40,000. An SUV version of the R2, presumably named R2S, was teased in May by CEO RJ Scaringe with a clay model hidden by a black sheet. Production is set to kick off in 2026.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon received an online debut, but the long roof model won't come to the U.S. It's unclear if the All Terrain model, which has yet to be unveiled and is a high-riding version of the Wagon, will return to the U.S. market. Currently, it is the only way to buy an E-Class Wagon in America.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Ford Super Duty Tremor gets smarter, fits bigger shoes

Rivian R2 debuts in 2024, aiming for $40,000

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon revealed, but not coming to US

Stellantis stops stocking non-hybrids in California emissions states

Bentley Batur development completed

Jeep Grand Cherokee subject to 3 recalls, covering 366K SUVs

2024 BMW 4-Series spy shots

Tesla, VW ID.4 take top spots in most American-made cars list

Ford Supervan 4.2 aims for Pikes Peak with over 1,400 hp and 4,400 pounds of downforce

2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty review